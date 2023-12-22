Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

