CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,311 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 3.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $187.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.96.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

