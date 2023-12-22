CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 77 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $568.07 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $336.15 and a 12 month high of $575.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

