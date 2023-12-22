CMH Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $30.91 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $407.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

