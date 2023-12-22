CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cummins Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
