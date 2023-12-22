CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $91.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

