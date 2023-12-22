CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $118.59 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.