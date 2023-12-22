CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,552 shares of company stock worth $195,997,433. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $267.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.