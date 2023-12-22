CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

