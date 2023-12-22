Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JVA opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coffee during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

