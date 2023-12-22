Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

