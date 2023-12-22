Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,262 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

