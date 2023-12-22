Cohen Klingenstein LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

