Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

