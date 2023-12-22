Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.