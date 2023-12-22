Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 347 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Amdocs by 50.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Amdocs by 7.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 3.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 661,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 104.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 79,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

