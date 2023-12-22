Cohen Klingenstein LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.22 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

