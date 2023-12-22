Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

