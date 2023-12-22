Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 97,836 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $15,493,308.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,221,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $13,606,052.52.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.8 %

COIN stock opened at $168.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after buying an additional 176,525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

