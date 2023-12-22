Collective Family Office LLC Has $268,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

