Collective Family Office LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after buying an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

