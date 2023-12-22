Collective Family Office LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $236.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

