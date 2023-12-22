Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

TD stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

