Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

