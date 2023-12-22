Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $3,798,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

SYK stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

