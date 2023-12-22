Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

