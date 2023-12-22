Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 615,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.96 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

