Columbus Macro LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 171,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 329,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.49 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

