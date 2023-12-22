Columbus Macro LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 171,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 329,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.49 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.