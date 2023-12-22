Columbus Macro LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

