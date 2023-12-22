Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,895,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.36 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.