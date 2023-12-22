Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

