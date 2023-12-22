Columbus Macro LLC Sells 26 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $36.29 on Friday, hitting $589.95. 670,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.59 and its 200 day moving average is $509.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $591.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

