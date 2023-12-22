Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,091,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 123,682 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 299,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 261,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.37 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

