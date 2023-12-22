Columbus Macro LLC Sells 618 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

State Street Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STT opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.