Columbus Macro LLC Sells 903 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
GIS opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
