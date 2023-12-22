Columbus Macro LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $143.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $144.30.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

