Columbus Macro LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
