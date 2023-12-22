Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.20

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 13948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are set to split before the market opens on Friday, December 29th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, December 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

