Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 8.9%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.31. 2,862,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,345,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Compass Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,968,812 shares of company stock valued at $39,795,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

