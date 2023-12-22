Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Down 24.5%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 24.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 287,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 121,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Condor Resources Trading Down 18.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.44 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 48.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

