Cooper Financial Group Acquires 79 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

