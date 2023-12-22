Cooper Financial Group Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $297.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

