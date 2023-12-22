Cooper Financial Group Has $628,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,671 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
