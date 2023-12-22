Cooper Financial Group Has $764,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.88 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

