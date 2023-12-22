Cooper Financial Group Purchases 4,201 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Sempra were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 22.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

NYSE SRE opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

