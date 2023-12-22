Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,469 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Copart worth $38,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. 355,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,455. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

