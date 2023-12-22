Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $673,507,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,604,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,462,815. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,187,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core & Main by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after purchasing an additional 788,801 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.3 %

CNM stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.