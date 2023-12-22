Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 150.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 92,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 229,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

