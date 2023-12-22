Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $665.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $588.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

