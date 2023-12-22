Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 7,984 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,511,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 22,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

